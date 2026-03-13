Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified monitoring of LPG and fuel distribution across districts and warned of strict action against hoarding and black marketing amid panic buying triggered by concerns over shortages in the wake of tensions in West Asia. UP govt steps up monitoring of LPG, fuel distribution; cautions against hoarding, black marketing

Authorities have reiterated that there is no shortage of LPG and other petroleum products in the state.

In Kannauj district, officials on Friday seized domestic LPG cylinders and booking records during a raid in Gursahaiganj town following allegations of black marketing.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gyanendra Dwivedi said a tip-off was received about illegal storage and sale of LPG cylinders at a house in Bagiya locality.

"Information was received that more than 150 cylinders were being stored at the premises for black marketing. Acting on the tip-off, a raid was conducted," Dwivedi said.

During the raid, officials recovered 11 empty cylinders and one filled cylinder, along with 113 gas booking records from a room in the house, he said, adding that a motorcycle carrying a filled cylinder was also found at the site.

"Preliminary investigation suggests possible collusion between a gas agency operator and some employees. The cylinders and booking records have been seized and an investigation has been initiated," the SDM said.

Police have begun efforts to identify others involved in the alleged black marketing network, officials said.

Meanwhile, in Deoria district, authorities announced that home delivery of LPG cylinders will resume fully from Saturday after a review meeting chaired by District Magistrate Divya Mittal.

Mittal said the distribution of cylinders will be on "first come, first served" basis.

"Consumers who have booked earlier will be given priority and all bookings will be fulfilled sequentially," she said, urging people to be patient and not pay heed to rumours.

She also warned of strict action against black marketing. "In cases of black marketing or sale at higher prices, an FIR will be registered and strict punitive action will be taken," Mittal said, adding that adequate stock of domestic LPG cylinders is available in the district.

In Lakhimpur Kheri, District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal and Superintendent of Police Dr Khyati Garg instructed LPG agencies to ensure timely delivery of cylinders to prevent inconvenience to consumers.

Nagpal said the district has sufficient stock of LPG cylinders and appealed to people not to indulge in panic buying. "Providing domestic LPG cylinders to consumers is our top priority. Any complaint of hoarding or black marketing will invite stern action," she said.

To ensure transparency, monitoring committees headed by sub-divisional magistrates and police circle officers have been constituted in all tehsils to supervise LPG distribution.

District Supply Officer Anjani Kumar Singh also said adequate stocks of LPG, petrol and diesel are available in the district and the supply chain remains intact.

Authorities have also cautioned against spreading rumours about shortages that could trigger panic among consumers.

