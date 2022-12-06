U.P. govt to build memorial of Dr Ambedkar: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar (1891-1956), the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, on his 66th death anniversary and said his efforts gave new inspiration to the deprived and the downtrodden.

“On Mahaparinirvan Diwas (as Dr Ambedkar’s death anniversary is observed), I pay my homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. His efforts gave new energy and inspiration to the underprivileged. Babasaheb’s name will be taken with immense pride whenever and wherever people will talk of freedom, equality, justice and fraternity,” the CM said in Lucknow according to a government statement.

The CM also announced that the state government will build a grand cultural centre and memorial in Babasaheb’s name. “The memorial will present his ideals to the present and future generations. Babasaheb’s photograph has been installed in all the government offices of the state. We have benefited the deprived sections including Thau, Musahar, Kol, and Vantangiya. The state government stands with the oppressed and the exploited sections,” he said.

Yogi went on to say that despite all restrictions, Babasaheb dedicated his life to the uplift of the downtrodden and the deprived sections. “The path shown by him in 1940-50 remains relevant even today,” Yogi said.

The CM further said, “It is a matter of pride that Babasaheb was born in India. Many initiatives are being taken in the country to express gratitude towards society and the nation.”

He said the Indian government worked to convert the building in London where Babasaheb pursued higher studies into a hostel and memorial for underprivileged and downtrodden children.

The CM said the schemes of the government were taken to the poor without any discrimination. Houses under PM Awas and CM Awas schemes to 45 lakh poor, toilets to 2.61 crore poor under ‘Swachh Bharat Yojana’, free electricity connections to 1.63 crore families, free ration to 15 crore people in U.P. and 80 crore poor in the country during Covid-19 period had been given.

Yogi further said Dr Ambedkar, while handing over the Constitution after independence, had declared that the basic spirit of the Constitution lies in liberty, equality, justice and fraternity. “We are all dedicatedly committed to these values,” he said. The CM also offered floral tribute and garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar in Hazratganj.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, minister of state (independent charge) Asim Arun and Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation chairperson Lalji Prasad Nirmal were prominent among those present on the occasion.