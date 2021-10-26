UP govt to celebrate Charan Singh’s birth anniversary as Kisan Samman Diwas

LUCKNOW The UP government will celebrate late Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh’s birth anniversary on December 23 as ‘Kisan Samman Diwas’, said a government statement on Tuesday.

Farmers, who have made significant contributions to traditional farming and done some remarkable work in the field of agricultural diversification or horticulture farming, will be honoured on the occasion.

Under ‘Mission Shakti’, women farmers, who have done remarkable work in agriculture and the allied sector, will also be rewarded at the state and district levels.

‘Kisan Samman Diwas’ will be celebrated at the state, district and development block levels. The main event will be organised in Lucknow under the supervision of the divisional commissioner in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with the agriculture minister and others, said the statement. The event will be held adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

Agriculture director (UP) is the nodal officer for all the programmes, which will be organised on the occasion. Besides, agricultural universities will organise Kisan Goshthi and exhibitions at all Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

AWARDS

For doing excellent work at the state level, three awards will be given under the category of organic farming/natural farming and farmer-producer organizations (FPO).

KVK SCIENTISTS TO BE FETED

At the state level, three beneficiaries under the agriculture infrastructure fund (AIF), three scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and three officers of the district doing important work for stubble management will also be honoured by the state government.

Agriculture and allied departments like the cooperative department, horticulture department, fisheries department, milk development department, sericulture department and sugarcane departments have been asked to ensure active participation in the Kisan Samman Diwas event and development seminar.