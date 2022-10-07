U.P. govt to develop ITIs as one-stop solution for unemployed youth

The state government is all set to develop industrial training institutes (ITIs) as a one-stop solution wherein students will not only get training in courses designed especially for the job market but also get employment and self-employment opportunities under one roof.

With the new ITI Promotion and Placement Policy 2022 in place, the state government is gearing up to transform the existing ITIs in the state by launching new age, innovative and job-oriented courses for training, which are in sync with the provisions of the National Education Policy 2020, and offering to the youth passing out from the institute an opportunity for campus placements in various private organisations on the basis of the theory of demand and supply of the market, according to a government spokesperson.

Apart from connecting state ITIs with industries, private sector skill development centres will also be made more useful for the youth by helping them meet the needs of the current era, according to a government press release.

Under the new ITI Promotion and Placement Policy 2022, ITIs will be developed as skill development centres where many future employable courses, including aviation and drone technology among others, are run to enhance value of students in the job market, in addition to running the old, conventional courses to make the youth self-reliant.

The state government claims that it has provided training and employment to more than 10 lakh youth through the Skill Development Mission alone in the first term of the Yogi government. In the first 6 months of Yogi 2.0 government, the government provided employment to more than 93,000 candidates through various employment fairs. Priority to be given to quality of training to meet employers’ expectations.

Provision for on-job training in new policy

There is a provision for on-job training in the new policy under which those who are already doing jobs will get an opportunity to hone their skills further at the institute. The government will identify different industries and establishments and sign deals with them in this regard.

Revamped ITIs to offer training to school dropouts and women

The revamped ITIs will provide short-term skill development training to school dropouts and women so that they can be re-skilled and up-skilled. The government ITIs will be developed as ITI-cum-skill development centres in future. Target groups located near the ITIs will be identified and media involved in disseminating information regarding the opportunities will be available at the institute for them.

