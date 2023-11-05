U.P. govt to fete 77 progressive farmers on Charan Singh’s birth anniv
Uttar Pradesh govt to honour 77 progressive farmers on Dec 23, birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, as 'Kisan Samman Diwas' across the state. Awards will be given for achievements in crops, organic farming, horticulture, and stubble management. Various events planned to mark the occasion.
The Uttar Pradesh government will honour 77 progressive farmers for their good work in various fields, including organic farming, on the birth anniversary of the late PM Chaudhary Charan Singh on December 23. The day will be celebrated as ‘Kisan Samman Diwas’ across the state.
According to a government order (GO) issued by agriculture production commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh here on Friday, 45 progressive farmers will be honoured at the state level and 33 in districts. First, second and third awards will also be given for achievements in rabi and kharif crops.
“Three women farmers at the state level will be given first, second and third award respectively for their special contribution to agriculture and allied sectors,” the GO said. Three farmers will be awarded for their work in the field of organic farming and as many farmers will be given awards for promoting horticulture in the state.
“Also, there is a proposal to confer awards on three farmers at the state level for stubble management ,” the GO said. Similar awards are proposed to be given to farmers on the district level too. The government has directed officials to organise various state, district and block-level events such as farmers’ seminars and exhibitions to mark the occasion.