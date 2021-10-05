UP govt to give free tablets, smartphones to youths

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to the Yogi government’s proposal for distribution of free tablets and smartphones to the youth in the urban and rural areas of the state.

In a press statement, the state government said smartphones/tablets free of cost will be distributed among the youth enrolled in various teaching/training programmes like graduation, postgraduation, diploma, skill development, paramedical and nursing etc in the state. The youth enrolled in the higher education, technical education, health education, skill development training, ITI and “Seva Mitra” portal of the state will get the benefit.

Terming the distribution of tablets and smartphones a scheme for technical empowerment of the youth, the state government said the scheme will put a burden of ₹3,000 crore on the state government. Not only the youth will be able to complete their educational courses successfully but also after completing their education they can use the gadgets to work in various government /non-government organisations or self-reliance schemes.

“During the pandemic, various educational institutions continued with their educational activities through online means. The inevitable need of digital empowerment of students and the youth had been felt at every level. Digital mediums are also being used more and more for the youth to apply in various government and non-government jobs, get coaching/training for them or apply in any other employment,” the statement said.

“The technical and educational institutions are also distributing and disseminating teaching materials, tutorial lectures to the students through online mediums. The facility of data access through internet connectivity can also be availed at affordable rates. The smart phones/tablets will make the youth residing in the urban and rural areas of the state educated, trained and self-reliant,” the state government said.

“Seva Mitra” portal is an important initiative of the skill development department through which various skill services like those of plumber, carpenter, nurse, electrician, AC mechanic etc are trained. They will be provided tablets/smartphones so that they can earn their living by providing better services to the citizens.

In the proposed beneficiary category under the scheme, the youth of other categories can also be included from time to time with the approval of the chief minister.

The decision of which beneficiary category is to be provided and to whom smartphones are to be provided will be decided at the level of chief minister in due course. Determination of priority of the beneficiary class for distribution of tablets/smartphones and also regarding phased purchase will be taken from the level of chief minister in due course, the state government’s statement said.