U.P. govt to hold job fairs for Muslim youths

Lucknow: To give a thrust to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Muslim outreach programme, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give employment opportunities to Muslim youths by organizing employment fairs.

Minister of state for minority welfare, Danish Azad Ansari has shot off a letter to additional chief secretary, employment and labour department to organize special employment fairs in Muslim-dominated areas to ensure that unemployed youths belonging to the minority communities get jobs in various sectors.

A meeting will be held on September 6 with the officers to prepare a work plan for holding employment fairs in Muslim-dominated areas.

Ansari said the Yogi government was working sincerely for the development of the minority community. To ensure a better future for minority community youths, the Yogi government would now organize job fairs and big companies would be invited to connect directly with the youths for recruitment, he said.

Good education and better employment opportunities to youths of the minority community were the priorities of the Yogi government. The BJP government was continuously working for the progress of the minority community through various schemes, he said.

Addressing party leaders in the national executive meeting held at Hyderabad on July 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon the party leaders to reach out to the deprived communities among the Muslims, particularly Pasmanda Muslims. The BJP workers were told to organize ‘sneh’ yatras and other activities to win the support of the Muslims in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.