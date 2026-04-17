Lucknow, Under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, large-scale training of crime scene experts is underway at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science , Lucknow, to modernise policing and make it more result-oriented.

UP govt trains 500 forensic experts to strengthen scientific crime investigation

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Work is progressing rapidly on a plan to train 500 experts in five phases, the UP government said in a statement on Friday.

So far, 300 experts have already been trained, and the remaining two batches will complete their training soon.

The most significant feature of this initiative is that these trained officers will return to their respective commissionerates and districts to train other police personnel. In this way, these UPSIFS-trained experts will help build a strong statewide chain of forensic policing, the statement read.

Under the guidance of senior officers, they will organise workshops to train personnel from constables to inspectors in crime scene management, cyber forensics, digital evidence preservation, and the finer aspects of scientific investigation, leading to a significant improvement in the overall efficiency of the police force.

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{{^usCountry}} During training, officers are equipped not only with traditional investigative methods but also with modern techniques such as digital evidence preservation, cyber tracking, scientific sampling, and forensic analysis, the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During training, officers are equipped not only with traditional investigative methods but also with modern techniques such as digital evidence preservation, cyber tracking, scientific sampling, and forensic analysis, the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This will ensure that every aspect of a crime scene can be accurately secured and analysed as soon as officers arrive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This will ensure that every aspect of a crime scene can be accurately secured and analysed as soon as officers arrive. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the institute's founding director, Dr GK Goswami, three batches of forensic experts have already been trained, equipping police personnel and officers with technical expertise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the institute's founding director, Dr GK Goswami, three batches of forensic experts have already been trained, equipping police personnel and officers with technical expertise. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The fourth batch will begin on April 27, followed by the fifth phase, completing the training of all remaining experts. These specialists will train officers across all commissionerates and 75 districts of the state, the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fourth batch will begin on April 27, followed by the fifth phase, completing the training of all remaining experts. These specialists will train officers across all commissionerates and 75 districts of the state, the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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