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UP govt trains 500 forensic experts to strengthen scientific crime investigation

UP govt trains 500 forensic experts to strengthen scientific crime investigation

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:54 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, large-scale training of crime scene experts is underway at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science , Lucknow, to modernise policing and make it more result-oriented.

UP govt trains 500 forensic experts to strengthen scientific crime investigation

Work is progressing rapidly on a plan to train 500 experts in five phases, the UP government said in a statement on Friday.

So far, 300 experts have already been trained, and the remaining two batches will complete their training soon.

The most significant feature of this initiative is that these trained officers will return to their respective commissionerates and districts to train other police personnel. In this way, these UPSIFS-trained experts will help build a strong statewide chain of forensic policing, the statement read.

Under the guidance of senior officers, they will organise workshops to train personnel from constables to inspectors in crime scene management, cyber forensics, digital evidence preservation, and the finer aspects of scientific investigation, leading to a significant improvement in the overall efficiency of the police force.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt trains 500 forensic experts to strengthen scientific crime investigation
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt trains 500 forensic experts to strengthen scientific crime investigation
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