The state government issued a major reshuffle in the police department, transferring 23 additional superintendents of police (ASPs) across Uttar Pradesh. UP govt transfers 23 ASPs

The state home department released the official transfer list Sunday afternoon, with a few modifications and cancellations also announced, confirmed senior police officials.

According to the revised order, Santosh Kumar’s transfer has been cancelled, while BS Veer Kumar’s posting has been amended. BS Veer Kumar was earlier transferred from Noida to Varanasi Commissionerate, he has now been retained in Ghaziabad, where he will serve as Deputy Commandant of the 47th Battalion PAC on his request.

Similarly, the transfer of Santosh Kumar Singh II, earlier posted at DGP Headquarters and transferred as Additional SP (Security) to Gorakhpur has been cancelled. In his place, Santosh Kumar Singh I, who was serving as Additional SP in Shamli, has now been posted to Gorakhpur.

In other major changes, additional DCP Sitaram, who was posted in the Prayagraj Commissionerate, has been shifted to the Legal Cell at DGP Headquarters in Lucknow.

Sumit Shukla, serving in Noida, has been posted as additional SP, Shamli. Additional SP Sachidanand, earlier posted in Ghaziabad as additional DCP, has been transferred as ASP to the SSF Headquarters in Lucknow.

Other ASPs in the list are Dr Sanjay Kumar, who was transferred from Fatehgarh to 27 battalion PAC Sitapur, Subodh Gautam from ASP Crime, Etawha to ASP East Hardoi replacing Nripendra, who has been transferred as Additional DCP Varanasi while Nivesh Katiyar has been made ASP 112 in Lucknow in place of Dinesh Kumar Puri, who was sent as ASP South, Gorakhpur.

In addition, Siddartha Verma, who was ASP Traffic in Saharanpur, has been transferred as ASP Kushinagar, GN Prasad from ASP City Ghazipur to ASP North Gorakhpur.

In addition, Ashok Kumar Singh-I as ASP City Bahraich from ASP Hathras, Raj Kumar Singh as ASP City Etah to ASP EOW, Lucknow, Jitendra Kumar Srivastava as ASP CID, Lucknow from ASP North Gorakhpur, RP Kushwaha from ASP City Bahraich to ASP Hathras, Jitendra Kumar I from ASP South Gorakhpur to ASP UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Chiranjeev Mukherjee from ASP CID to additional DCP Prayagraj, Shwetabh Pandey as ASP Cyber Crime headquarters to ASP City Etah, Alok Kumar Jaiswal from ASP UPPRPB to ASP Fatehgarh, Shailendra Kumar Srivastava from ASP SSF Headquarters to ASP Traffic Saharanpur and Rakesh Kumar Mishgra from ASP police headquarters to ASP City Ghazipur.