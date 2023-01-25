UP govt working to empower physically challenged people: Yogi

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reiterated that his government was determined to empower physically challenged people and bring them into the mainstream as they also deserved equal opportunities.

“People with disabilities need encouragement and cooperation, instead of sympathy. The administration and departmental officers should make sure that the appropriate resources, equipment and certificates are available on a priority basis,” Adityanath said during the Janata Darshan programme at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

The CM listened to over 300 people and assured satisfactory redressal of their problems. While some people with disabilities requested a tricycle, mentally challenged people and their family members asked for certificates, said officials. Many others sought help for their medical treatment. Adityanath directed officials to make a proper estimate and send it to the government.

The chief minister went to the residence of senior advocate Hari Parkash to express grief over the demise of his elder brother. He also reached Siddharth Enclave to express condolence over the death of journalist Rajeev Ojha’s father.

