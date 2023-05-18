UP plans to relax rules for re-employed govt doctors

LUCKNOW The state health department is planning to relax rules for re-employed doctors, both in MBBS and specialist categories, to ease the burden on OPDs across all government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh. This is being done in wake of vacant positions in some districts and requirement of doctors in others.

The current strength of doctors in the government sector in Uttar Pradesh is over 14,000 against the 19,000 sanctioned posts. (Pic for representation)

“Re-employment positions are full in cities such as Prayagraj, Lucknow, Agra and Meerut but vacant in districts such as Bahraich and Basti. Hence it is being planned to shift the positions from districts with vacancy and post doctors to districts that have the requirement despite their own re-employment segment full,” said a senior health official.

Uttar Pradesh has 500 vacancies for MBBS and 500 for specialist (retired) doctors and each district was allotted seats, according to the patient inflow (in the respective district).

“Majority of those seeking re-employment want to be near big cities and they do not apply for far-off districts. As a result, seats in several districts remain vacant, an issue which is being addressed in the proposed amended re-employment policy for doctors in the health department,” said the official.

The amendment will be sent to the state government for approval. “If we take the example of Lucknow, we have maximum inflow of patients from other districts and adjoining areas also. This keeps patients waiting and OPDs running till late. The load will be shared if more doctors join the OPDs,” he added.

Besides, the restriction of specialists applying only for specialists’ position will be relaxed. If a specialist who wants to work in a particular district against a vacant position of MBBS doctor, he/she can do so. At present, a doctor with MBBS degree can apply only against a vacant post for MBBS and a specialist for a post of a specialist.

The current strength of doctors in the government sector in Uttar Pradesh is over 14,000 against the 19,000 sanctioned posts. The re-employment segment was introduced to maintain the strength of doctors as 250 doctors retire from government services annually on an average. The state has 167 district level hospitals.

