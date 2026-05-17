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UP: Highly toxic pesticide behind vulture deaths in Dudhwa reserve buffer zone, says lab report

UP: Highly toxic pesticide behind vulture deaths in Dudhwa reserve buffer zone, says lab report

Published on: May 17, 2026 12:40 pm IST
PTI |
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Lakhimpur Kheri , Scientists at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute , Bareilly, have identified 'carbofuran' pesticide as reason behind the deaths of 25 vultures in the buffer zone of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve here.

UP: Highly toxic pesticide behind vulture deaths in Dudhwa reserve buffer zone, says lab report

On April 7, carcasses of vultures and dogs were recovered from fields near Semrai village under the Bhira range of the Dudhwa reserve buffer zone.

According to the IVRI lab report, toxicological analysis of the carcasses, besides rice samples collected from the spot, confirmed lethal levels of 'carbofuran', a highly-potent pesticide locally known as 'Furadan'.

Kirti Chaudhary, deputy director of Dudhwa buffer zone, who had herself suspected secondary poisoning to be the cause of the vulture deaths during field examination, confirmed the findings of the IVRI report and said "the lab analysis by IVRI has confirmed our initial suspicions".

"Carbofuran, a highly toxic pesticide, was found in the viscera of samples and the same was described to be the cause of vultures' death," she said.

Pathak too had suspected some highly-potent pesticide behind the deaths following preliminary inquiries.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Highly toxic pesticide behind vulture deaths in Dudhwa reserve buffer zone, says lab report
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Highly toxic pesticide behind vulture deaths in Dudhwa reserve buffer zone, says lab report
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