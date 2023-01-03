U.P. Homeopathy Board: Verification of infra, facilities in institutes ordered

The Homeopathic Medicine Board Uttar Pradesh has initiated a verification process for all institutes running diploma courses in homeopathy in the state. The aim is to bring uniformity in teaching standards in these institutions.

“We have 234 institutes running various courses. We are getting physical verification done for all these institutes focusing on infrastructure and teaching staff,” said Vinay Kumar Tripathi, registrar of the board.

The physical verification is being done with the help of local/district administration where the institute is located.

The Homeopathic Medicine Board has provided the district administration with details of institutes running courses such as pharmacy in homeopathy.

The district administration is verifying the details provided by the homeopathy board at each college in the respective district. Any discrepancy is being reported.

“A shortfall in prescribed standards will call for action including suspension of admission for the current year. Such institutes will be given time to improve and then take admissions,” said Tripathi.

“Since the district administration has been assigned the task, officials will thoroughly observe both infrastructure and teaching staff,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

A verification drive across the state will ensure that the minimum required standards are followed at each institute and those not following the standards will be debarred from taking admissions, once the report comes, said Tripathi.