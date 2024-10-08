U.P.: Homoeopathy institute to start research on fatty liver, six other diseases soon

The Central Research Institute Homoeopathy (CRIH) will soon start a research on seven diseases, including urticaria (skin disease), non-alcoholic fatty liver, diabetes and vitamin-D deficiency, said Dr Lipipushpa Debata, officer in-charge CRIH, at a press conference here on Monday. Dr Lipipushpa Debata, officer in-charge, Central Research Institute Homoeopathy, at a press conference in Lucknow. (Sourced)

Dr Debata along with Dr Divya Verma, Dr Amit Srivastava and Dr Pratibha Shivhare of the institute also shared the progress of the institute and work done in past 100 days.

“We have chosen to work on these diseases because not much work has been done on them in homoeopathy in research aspect and these are very common conditions encountered in day-to-day life. Researches will focus better results and efficacy of homeopathy in these diseases,” said Dr Divya Verma.

Among seven disease are hyperuricemia (high uric acid in blood) and primary dysmenorrhea or menstrual pain. A patient satisfaction survey will also be done to know how far patients get satisfied with homeopathy.

All this will be done under different academic/clinical projects. The institute is getting 300 patients in the OPD on an average daily at present as compared to 85 patients on an average in September 2023.

“We have five research projects running for cervical lymph, multi-morbidity, migraine, hypothyroidism and clinical verification for 10 medicines is going on,” said Dr Debta.

“Our outreach programme has benefited thousands of patients as they get consultancy at the camps organised by our doctors,” said Dr Amit Srivastava.

Dr Divya Verma said, “In our block OPD chambers are general and special ones in lifestyle diseases, diabetes, obesity paediatric, rheumatology, endocrinology, thyroid, PCOS, skin disease, mother and child clinic are running.”