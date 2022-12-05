Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.: Husband among two held for killing pregnant woman for dowry

U.P.: Husband among two held for killing pregnant woman for dowry

lucknow news
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 10:56 PM IST

A man and his mother were on Monday arrested for allegedly killing the former’s four-month pregnant wife for dowry in Sarojini Nagar area here on Sunday, said Sarojini Nagar police in a press note

Archana was allegedly choked to death by her husband Aditya Singh and her mother-in-law Lavangi Devi on Sunday. (For Representation)
Archana was allegedly choked to death by her husband Aditya Singh and her mother-in-law Lavangi Devi on Sunday. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A man and his mother were on Monday arrested for allegedly killing the former’s four-month pregnant wife for dowry in Sarojini Nagar area here on Sunday, said Sarojini Nagar police in a press note.

Archana, 26, was choked to death by her husband Aditya Singh and her mother-in-law Lavangi Devi on Sunday morning for failing to fulfil their demand of 4 lakh, alleged Archana’s mother Premahila Devi in her police complaint lodged on Sunday.

On Sunday, she was informed that her daughter, who was married off last December, was in hospital but when she reached there, she found her daughter dead, the complainant further alleged.

On her complaint, the Sarojini Nagar police registered an FIR against Aditya Singh, Lavangi Devi and her husband under IPC 498 A (harassment of the woman ) and ¾ Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. However, after the arrest of the woman’s husband and mother-in-law from Ring road underpass, IPC section 304B (whoever commits dowry death) was also added to the FIR, the police press note said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out