U.P.: In a first, a job fair for minority youths in Prayagraj on Oct 21

For the first time, a job fair will be organised by the Regional Employment Office, Prayagraj, for the minority youths. The employment fair will be held at Mehboob Ali Inter College located on Stanley Road on October 21, said officials.

“With the location and date of the fair fixed, now an exercise has been started by the officers of the regional employment office to invite and ensure participation of private sector companies in it,” they added. Assistant director, Regional Employment Office, Prayagraj, Ratnakar Asthana confirmed hosting of the job fair for minorities.

In the first week of September 2022, state minority welfare minister Danish Azad Ansari had shot off a letter to the additional chief secretary, employment and labour department, to organise special employment fairs in Muslim-dominated areas to ensure that unemployed youths belonging to the minority communities get jobs in various sectors.

The officials said instructions had been received to organise the job fair in two categories. In the first category, efforts are to be made to give jobs to the graduate and diploma pass youths. In the second category, efforts are to be made to provide employment to those minority youths who have some skill or work but they do not have any formal degree and no employer directly reaches them.

Confirming the development, principal, Mehboob Ali Inter College, Khurshid Anwar said 10-odd companies from the private sector were expected to participate in the job fair set to be held in the college campus.

“It is hoped that at least 1000 youths, both men and women, would get jobs through this fair,” he added. Such employment fairs are to be held across the state in coming days and is being viewed as an effort to give a thrust to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Muslim outreach programme.

Addressing party leaders in the national executive meeting held at Hyderabad on July 3 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon the party leaders to reach out to the deprived communities among the Muslims, particularly Pasmanda Muslims. The BJP workers were told to organize ‘sneh’ yatras and other activities to win the support of the Muslims.

