UP IPS officer accused of harassing woman gets clean chit

Inspector General (IG) of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), BR Meena, who was accused of harassing a woman has been given clean chit by an investigation committee headed by additional director general, PAC, Ajay Anand.

BR Meena is presently posted in Prayagraj as inspector general (IG) of police, PAC (east zone).

The committee has submitted its findings to the director general of police Mukul Goyal, a senior police official said. The official said the complainant and his family reportedly retracted their complaint a few days after the July 30 tweet in which they had mentioned about the alleged harassment.

He said the family also issued a written apology to the investigation committee claiming that the tweet wasn’t authentic.

On July 30, the committee was formed by the DGP to investigate the allegation against 1997 batch Indian Police Services (IPS) officer after a Ghaziabad man tweeted about the alleged harassment of his daughter by the IPS officer.

The complainant tagged the chief minister Yogi Adityanath, DGP, IAS and IPS associations in his tweet. His twitter bio described him as a retired government officer and his twitter handle was created on July 4.