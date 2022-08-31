U.P. Jal Shakti minister asks officials to avert spread of diseases in flood-hit areas
The officers should launch the drive for sanitisation, fogging and anti- larva spraying on war footing in the flood-hit areas. The district magistrates should review the relief and rescue operations regularly, he said.
Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Hamirpur, Auraiya, Etawah and Jalaun districts. Later he held review meetings with the districts administration officers.
Singh told the officers that outbreak of the diseases looms large during the flood or when the flood water starts receding. The officers should launch the drive for sanitisation, fogging and anti- larva spraying on war footing in the flood-hit areas. The district magistrates should review the relief and rescue operations regularly, he said.
He directed the chief veterinary officers of all the districts to make arrangement of fodder, water and medicine for the cattle. The chief medical officers were directed to distribute medicines among the people living in the flood affected villages. Food packets and other necessary items should be distributed in the villages marooned due to floods, he said.
All the state government departments should prepare an action plan to deal with the diseases that spreads after the depletion of the flood water, and the departments should work in coordination with each other. The flood relief and rescue operation work should be done on war footing by the district administration, he said.
Singh said, the water level of the rivers flowing from the neighbouring states increased after release of the water from the dams located in these states. The villages located near the rivers have been flooded but there was no report of any loss of life, he said.
Later,Singh distributed essential edible items among the flood victims who have been shifted to the shelters established by the state government.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics