U.P. Jal Shakti minister asks officials to avert spread of diseases in flood-hit areas

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Hamirpur, Auraiya, Etawah and Jalaun districts. Later he held review meetings with the districts administration officers.

Singh told the officers that outbreak of the diseases looms large during the flood or when the flood water starts receding. The officers should launch the drive for sanitisation, fogging and anti- larva spraying on war footing in the flood-hit areas. The district magistrates should review the relief and rescue operations regularly, he said.

He directed the chief veterinary officers of all the districts to make arrangement of fodder, water and medicine for the cattle. The chief medical officers were directed to distribute medicines among the people living in the flood affected villages. Food packets and other necessary items should be distributed in the villages marooned due to floods, he said.

All the state government departments should prepare an action plan to deal with the diseases that spreads after the depletion of the flood water, and the departments should work in coordination with each other. The flood relief and rescue operation work should be done on war footing by the district administration, he said.

Singh said, the water level of the rivers flowing from the neighbouring states increased after release of the water from the dams located in these states. The villages located near the rivers have been flooded but there was no report of any loss of life, he said.

Later,Singh distributed essential edible items among the flood victims who have been shifted to the shelters established by the state government.