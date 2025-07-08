U.P. jumps 11 ranks in SDG index

Uttar Pradesh has moved from the ‘Performer’ to the ‘Front Runner’ category in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index, following a 25-point improvement in its score, from 42 in 2018-19 to 67 in 2023-24. The state now ranks 18th nationally, rising from the 29th position, marking the most improved performance among all states during this period, the state government said on Tuesday. Score improves by 25 points since 2018-19; CM calls for mission-mode implementation of SDGs (Sourced)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath called the development a landmark achievement, crediting it to “focused policy decisions, efficient implementation of schemes, and public participation”. He stated that the shift reflects the combined efforts made at all levels of governance.

The CM cited state-run schemes such as Har Ghar Jal, Har Ghar Bijli, Kanya Sumangala, Poshan Abhiyan, Mukhyamantri Arogya Yojana, Mission Shakti, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mission Kayakalp, and One District One Product (ODOP) as key contributors to progress on SDG indicators.

He also spoke about better access to healthcare, education and nutrition, especially in rural areas.

The CM instructed officials to implement SDGs in mission mode at the local level and ensure that information about all government schemes reaches Gram Panchayats. He said timely delivery of benefits must be ensured so that intended recipients are not left out.

He added that achieving the SDG targets is a shared responsibility across departments, districts, and panchayats. He called for coordination between various agencies and decentralised monitoring of developmental work.

CM Yogi underlined the importance of accurate data collection, stating that real progress can only be measured when supported by reliable figures. He directed officials to prepare and publish SDG profiles for every district.

“Data is not just a record; it is the foundation of policy decisions. Inaccurate or incomplete data neither reflects the real picture nor helps in effective planning,” he said.