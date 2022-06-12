U.P.: KMC Language Univ holds traditional sporting events

Acting on the suggestions of governor Anandiben Patel to promote traditional sports, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (KMC) Language University, Lucknow, organised two-day “Swadeshi Khel” event on the campus on June 10 and 11.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the guidance of vice chancellor prof NB Singh, the university organised traditional games like Kho-Kho, tug-jumping, jumping, shot throw, marbles, and Pittu competitions. The vice chancellor said next time it will be made a week-long event and participation of maximum students will be ensured.

Sports club in-charge Mohammad Shariq and NSS convener Mohammad Javed Akhtar said about 100 students participated in these traditional games. Semi-final and final rounds of all competitions were held on Saturday (June 11).

The team of Samragi Patel BSc (biotech) stood first in the women’s tug of war, while the team of Shambhavi Mishra (B.Tech.) got second position. The team of Preeti Yadav (BSc maths) stood third.

In men’s tug of war event, the team of Mohd Shakib (B Tech) got first place, the team of Parvez Ahmed (BA) stood second while the team of Saurabh Singh (BEd) bagged third place. In Kho-Kho women’s section, the team of Shambhavi Mishra (BTech) secured first position, team of Poornima Yadav (BA) stood second and the team of Sheerin (BSc biotech) bagged third position.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Kho-Kho men, team of Avinash (BTech) got first position, team of Parvez Ahmed (BA) stood second and the team of Rahul Yadav (BTech) got third place, said spokesperson for KMC Language University Tanu Dung.

On June 2, governor Anandiben Patel had asked the vice chancellors of the state universities to promote traditional sports in higher educational institutions. While emphasising promotion of traditional sports, she had said that universities should give an opportunity to each student to participate in these competitions according to their interests.

The governor had suggested organising traditional inter-state sports competitions by the universities. She said universities can organise these events along the lines of traditional sports competitions organised at Raj Bhavan last month.