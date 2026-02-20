Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh Legislature on Friday passed the proposed ₹9.13-lakh crore Budget for the financial year 2026-27 by voice vote in both Houses, following which the Assembly and the Legislative Council were adjourned sine die. UP Legislature passes ₹9.13-lakh cr Budget for 2026-27; Houses adjourned sine die

This was seen as the last full-fledged Budget of the Yogi Adityanath government before the state goes for the high-stakes assembly polls next year.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana announced the indefinite adjournment of the House. The Budget for 2026-27, which was presented in the Assembly on February 11, was passed after 10 sittings of the House.

On the same day, Leader of the House in the Legislative Council and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya presented the proposed Budget in the Upper House.

State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna tabled the ₹9.13-lakh crore Budget in the Assembly on February 11. The outlay is about 12.2 per cent higher than the previous financial year.

According to official information, the Assembly functioned for 75 hours and eight minutes during the Budget session while adjournments accounted for two hours and 23 minutes.

Leader of the House, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey along with other party leaders and members appreciated the conduct of proceedings by Speaker Mahana and expressed gratitude to one another for cooperation during the session.

The Budget session of the UP Legislature began on February 9 with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to the joint sitting of both Houses.

Legislative Council Principal Secretary Dr Rajesh Singh said in an official statement that the first session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, which commenced on February 9, was adjourned sine die on February 20 after completion of business.

According to official information, the Uttar Pradesh Appropriation Bill, 2026, certified as a money bill by the speaker, was passed unanimously by voice vote in the Council after being approved earlier by the Assembly.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.