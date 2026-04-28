...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

UP legislature special session on April 30: Opposition mulls over options to counter BJP on women’s empowerment

The BJP aims to target the Opposition for not allowing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2026 to pass in the Lok Sabha

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Umesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
Advertisement

Even as the Yogi Adityanath government has upped the ante on women’s empowerment and a day-long special session of the state legislature will be held on April 30, the opposition is working on its strategic options to counter the BJP’s further push on the issue ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

The Uttar Pradesh government proposes to hold an uninterrupted debate on women’s empowerment. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Apparently wary of the political objectives behind convening the special session, the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition, has convened a meeting of its legislature party to finalise its agenda on the issue.

“Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has convened a meeting of the legislature party here at 11am on April 29 to give a final shape to our strategy on the issue,” said Mata Prasad Pandey, the leader of opposition in the state assembly.

Congress Legislature Party Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ said her party will take a call on the issue by April 29.

“We will speak to the Samajwadi Party leadership too for better coordination on the issue,” she said.

“We are not sure if the state government proposes to move any resolution on the issue,” said a senior leader of the Samajwadi Party.

A meeting of the state assembly’s business advisory committee has been convened on April 29, said speaker Satish Mahana. He said he will soon take a call on convening the all-party meeting.

Meanwhile, the state government has proposed a tentative agenda for the House. It proposes to hold ‘uninterrupted debate on women empowerment’ and also table six ordinances that have been promulgated after the end of the budget session of the state legislature. These six ordinances include Uttar Pradesh Lok Seva

(Adhikaran) (amendment) Ordinance 2026 and Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code (amendment) Ordinance 2026. Those aware of the development said the state government would table the ordinances only to meet the constitutional requirements. The bills to replace the ordinances would be moved only in the next session of the legislature.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Umesh Raghuvanshi

Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984.

yogi adityanath samajwadi party lok sabha
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP legislature special session on April 30: Opposition mulls over options to counter BJP on women’s empowerment
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP legislature special session on April 30: Opposition mulls over options to counter BJP on women’s empowerment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.