 U.P. likely to add 14 new medical colleges - Hindustan Times
U.P. likely to add 14 new medical colleges

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 08, 2024 09:00 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh plans to add 14 medical colleges in 2024-25, aiming to increase MBBS seats by 1,400 pending approval from the National Medical Commission.

Uttar Pradesh is likely to add 14 medical colleges from the upcoming 2024-25 session.

The medical education department has filed an application with the National Medical Commission (NMC), the apex body in the country to monitor medical education, for inspection of the campuses. Once permission is granted, 1,400 more MBBS seats will be added to the about 8,000 seats available in the state.

“Physical verification of the infrastructure on the 14 campuses is expected any time. We have submitted an application and deposited the fee for the same,” said a senior official of the medical education department.

The districts where medical colleges are being planned include Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur and Kaushambi among others.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the date for submitting forms for NEET-2024. The medical education department is planning that the green signal from the NMC be obtained before the counselling date for admission via NEET is announced. Colleges that have permission to take new admissions before the date of counselling can participate in the process.

The medical education department has initiated the process for appointment of faculty members at the proposed colleges and the process for appointing up to 50% of faculty positions is being done, including the principal.

Currently, the state has 35 medical institutions in the government sector and 30 in the private sector. After the first inspection, a college gets permission to take admissions and carry out academic activity for three years.

