U.P. logs 240 new Covid cases, 461 recoveries

Uttar Pradesh reported 240 new Covid-19 cases while 461 patients recovered during the same duration, health department data read, on Monday. No death was reported.

According to the data, Lucknow reported 46, Gautam Buddh Nagar 45, Gorakhpur 20, Ghaziabad 23 and Lakhimpur Kheri 10.

The state has 2,560 active cases, including 567 in Lucknow, 274 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 173 in Gorakhpur, 146 in Varanasi, 126 in Ghaziabad, the data read. Hamirpur, Hathras, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj and Kaushambi have zero active cases.

“In all, 20,70,655 patients have defeated the infection in the state till now and the recovery rate in the state is 98.75%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

The state has reported 20,96,769 cases and 23,554 deaths till now. “At present, the number of new (daily) cases is coming down. We need to keep this fall going further by following Covid-19 protocol,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director Healthcity hospital.

“In all, 37,887 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, while 11,85,95,077 samples have been tested till now in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement.

