U.P. logs 685 fresh Covid cases, two deaths

The state capital reported 92 new Covid cases while 172 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the data from the health department on Sunday. Of the new cases, Aliganj reported 17, Chinhat 16, Alambagh 15, Indira Nagar 9, Sarojininagar 5, NK Road 3, Tudiyaganj 2 and Gudamba 1.

Among the new cases, 15 had influenza- like symptoms after which they gave samples while 11 others were contact of the people who had tested positive earlier and 10 had travel history to other states. In Uttar Pradesh, 685 fresh Covid cases surfaced during this period besides two deaths—one each from Prayagraj and Agra.

In all, 951 patients recovered in the past 24 hours and the number of active Covid cases in the state as on Sunday was 4,305. Among new cases from different districts, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 64 fresh cases followed by Ghaziabad 69, Meerut 22, Varanasi 19, Prayagraj 14 and Gorakhpur 8, according to the state health department data.

“The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International doctors. Mahoba is the only district of the state that has zero active Covid cases at present. The state has reported a total 21,18,814 Covid cases and 23,595 deaths till now. A total 12,09,71,932 Covid samples have been tested in the state so far.

Over 18K take booster dose in Lucknow

During the mega vaccination drive for administering booster dose of Covid vaccine, a total 18,031 beneficiaries had taken the booster dose by 6 pm in the state capital. “We ran booster dose vaccination camps at 95 places where beneficiaries were given free doses,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge of vaccination in Lucknow.

According to the data, a total 27,854 beneficiaries took booster shots in the special drive conducted across the city at 69 vaccination centres on August 7. On August 14, a total 12,220 booster doses were administered in the state capital.