U.P.: Lucknow man held for killing paramour’s father-in-law

Dubagga police in Lucknow on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly killing his paramour’s father-in-law for opposing their relationship. “The man identified as Bablu Pal, 33, of Dubagga has been arrested, while his paramour Lalati, 29, is still on the run,” said DCP (East) Durgesh Kumar. The deceased was identified as Brijlal, 60. (For Representation)

Kumar said the duo had been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and that Pal had been remanded in judicial custody. On May 31, Lalati, the wife of the late Lala Ram, had informed police that her father-in-law Brijlal, 60, had gone missing.

On her complaint, Dubagga police registered a missing complaint. Later, an elderly man’s body was found in a secluded place in Kakori area which was identified as that of Brijlal. The autopsy report suggested he was strangled to death.

The police then registered a case of murder and started probing the case. During interrogation, Pal told police that Brijlal knew about their relationship for the past five years and opposed it. On May 31, he took the old man to have liquor with him. Later, Pal took him to a garden where he allegedly strangled the old man to death using a stole that was later recovered, the police said.