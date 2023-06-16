Haj pilgrimage: Letter to PM highlights gaps in arrangements

The Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi highlighting the alleged mismanagement and poor arrangements made by the Haj Committee during the pilgrimage. He pointed towards Haj pilgrims going from Varanasi who had to face a number of difficulties during Haj.

Javed, who hails from Varanasi, said, “The authorities took the pilgrimage so lightly that the process to select good airlines for the pilgrims was delayed and the pilgrims from Varanasi were forced to catch flights from Lucknow and Delhi. They had to face many difficulties due to this poor planning.

“Because we are from the prime minister’s constituency, workers like us have to face public ire. The Haj authorities should have taken special care of the pilgrims from the prime minister’s constituency,” he added.

“It is surprising that every pilgrim was not given 2100 Riyals despite depositing Indian rupees for the conversion of currency. Moreover, the announcement of Haj-2023 was delayed by almost four months due to which everything got delayed and affected.

“Also, the Central Haj Committee has not been formed for the last three years which is affecting the management of the day-to-day affairs of the committee. We all are people of ‘Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah’ tradition, in such a situation, this kind of indifference in a holy work like Haj is beyond understanding.”

He said, “The Centre spends a huge amount for facilities of Haj pilgrims but if the Haj Pilgrims are not getting benefits of them then this has to be probed.”

