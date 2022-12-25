U.P. madrasas to continue with Friday weekly off

Lucknow The weekly holiday in Madrasas of Uttar Pradesh will continue to be on Fridays as per the holiday calendar for the year 2023 that was released by the State Madrasa Education Board on Saturday. There is a suggestion to change the weekly off from Friday to Sunday that is likely to come up for discussion sometime in January. Until then, the weekly off will continue to be on Friday.

After releasing the holiday calendar, Madrasa Board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said that the weekly holiday in the madrasas would continue to be on Friday and the suggestion to make Sunday as week off was unlikely to be implemented because it would cause inconvenience to madrasa people.

He said the annual calendar was released today while the academic calendar would be announced in March 2023. He said in 2023, madrasas would have 75 holidays, including 36 days of Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a meeting convened by the Madrasa Board last Tuesday to discuss amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Non-Governmental Arabic and Persian Recognition Administration and Service Regulation - 2016, several suggestions came up, including shifting the weekly holiday of madrasas on Sundays instead of Fridays. These suggestions were to be discussed in the upcoming board meeting in January.

Javed said that 14 days of casual leave would be given to teachers and non-teaching staff. Madrasa managers and principals could sanction four days’ leave. Teaching work would be suspended on national festivals, but teachers, non-teaching staff and students would participate in the programmes organized in the madrasas.

Javed said that from time to time, the holidays declared by the district magistrates at the local level due to extreme weather conditions would also be applicable to madrasas. The instructions issued from time to time by the local administration would be followed to prevent Covid-19 outbreak.