UP makes negative RT-PCR mandatory for those visiting from these states

Uttar Pradesh has said visitors from states like Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and those with a positivity rate of more than 3 per cent will have to show a negative RT-PCR report no older than four days, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan on Monday. Apart from this, only those who have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter UP, the report added.

Live Hindustan said chief minister Yogi Adityanath took the decision during the meeting of Team-9 officials on Sunday. Adityanath said that Covid-19 cases are surging in different states of the country. A negative RT-PCR report should be made mandatory for people coming to Uttar Pradesh from those states where the rate of corona positive is more than three per cent, which is not more than four days old from the start of the journey.

Also read | Covid 3rd wave: Has it arrived? What government, latest projection reports say

These rules should also be implemented for people coming by private vehicles apart from road, air and rail routes, Adityanath said. Intensive contact tracing and testing of people coming to Uttar Pradesh from these states should also be done. Their antigen test and thermal scanning must be done on arrival in the state. Guidelines should be issued in this regard.

On Sunday, 56 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh and seven more people succumbed, taking the infection tally to 17,07,847 and the death toll to 22,721.

Also read | Covid-19 virus piggybacks only black carbon emission, says study

Of the 56 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, six each were reported from Varanasi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, five from Prayagraj and four from Lucknow, the statement issued by the UP government said on Sunday. Two of the new deaths were recorded in Kanpur, one each in Bulandshahr, Amethi, Ambedkar Nagar, Mirzapur and Auraiyya, it added. Active Covid-19 cases in the state stand at 1260, the statement said.