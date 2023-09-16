U.P.: Man, 3 aides held for killing father over property in Malihabad

District police on Saturday arrested a man Vimal Yadav, 34, and his three aides for allegedly killing Vimal’s father over a piece of land in Wazid Nagar area under Malihabad police in Lucknow on September 6. The man had also filed an FIR himself against unidentified people in connection with the crime and cremated his father’s body, the police said.

The four accused were arrested for the crime on September 16. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the police, Vimal’s three aides are Arun Rawat, 19, Arun Rawat, 20, and Sumit Gautam, 19. All of them are labourers and hail from Malihabad. “The four accused have been booked under IPC section 302 (for murder),” said DCP (East), Rahul Raj.

As per the police, during interrogation the accused revealed that his father owned eight bighas of land. Out of it, four bigha land was in his father’s name while his brother and he had got two bigha each. However, his father was closer to his younger brother and he feared the his father would the land he owned to his younger brother. Hence, he decided to eliminate his father, he said.

“On September 6 night, I choked my father to death with the help of my friends. I lured them to give a portion of land for business. After killing my father, I went back to my in-laws and returned in the morning when I was informed about my father’s death by my brother. However, during cremation, someone informed police,” Vimal Yadav said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}