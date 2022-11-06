UP man beaten to death for stealing guava from orchard, 2 arrested

A man, in his 20s, was on Saturday beaten to death for allegedly stealing a guava from an orchard in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. A total of two people have been arrested in the case so far, the police said.

According to local reports, the man's brother told the police that he had gone to the forest and while returning he picked up a guava allegedly from the ground. Seeing the fruit in his hand, a few locals – reportedly some guards protecting the orchard garden – started attacking him with sticks, until he blacked out on the ground.

The police said that the victim was found lying unconscious and taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“On receiving information that a man was injured, police reached the spot and sent the victim to hospital. He died during treatment. Two people have been arrested on the basis of the complaint filed by relatives. Probe on,” said circle officer AK Pandey, as reported by news agency ANI.

The police have also sent the body for post mortem and further details will be known after a thorough investigation.