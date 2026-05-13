...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

UP: Man booked for sexually harassing stepdaughter, threatening her fiance

UP: Man booked for sexually harassing stepdaughter, threatening her fiance

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:55 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Bhadohi , A man in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing his 22-year-old stepdaughter, attempting to sexually assault her, and threatening to kill her fiance if the family did not call off her marriage, police said on Wednesday.

UP: Man booked for sexually harassing stepdaughter, threatening her fiance

The case was registered at the Gopiganj Police Station area following a complaint lodged by the woman and her mother, they said.

According to the police, the accused married the woman's mother in a second marriage. The woman also had a daughter from her first marriage.

Inspector Shailesh Kumar Rai said the 22-year-old girl mostly stayed at her maternal grandparents' house but frequently visited her mother for periods ranging from a fortnight to a month.

The officer said that the accused had been making obscene advances towards the woman and touching her inappropriately for a long time.

Rai said the accused also allegedly attempted to rape the woman after gagging her. The victim's mother, disturbed by her husband's conduct, had arranged her daughter's marriage, he added.

The FIR also alleged that the woman's in-laws, including her parents-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and two sisters-in-law, harassed her over dowry-related demands.

Rai said a case was registered late Tuesday evening against seven people, including the husband, under Sections 74 , 85 , 191 , 115 , 352 , and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Further legal action is being taken, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bhadohi sexual harassment uttar pradesh
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Man booked for sexually harassing stepdaughter, threatening her fiance
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Man booked for sexually harassing stepdaughter, threatening her fiance
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.