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UP: Man dies after hanging himself at police outpost, family alleges 'brutality'; three cops suspended

UP: Man dies after hanging himself at police outpost, family alleges 'brutality'; three cops suspended

Published on: May 02, 2026 11:03 pm IST
PTI |
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Baghpat , A 23-year-old man died after he allegedly hung himself at a police outpost here when he was brought in for questioning, officials said on Saturday.

UP: Man dies after hanging himself at police outpost, family alleges 'brutality'; three cops suspended

Three police personnel including the outpost in-charge have been suspended over alleged negligence in this connection, and a magisterial inquiry is underway, they added.

Family members of the deceased, however, alleged that he was brutally beaten by the police, leading to his death. They claimed the police were trying to cover up the incident by terming it suicide and demanded registration of a murder case against the accused personnel and a fair probe.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said Rohit, a resident of Nirpura village, was summoned to the Bhadal outpost under Doghat police station limits in connection with a recent theft.

"After questioning, he was to be handed over to his family members, who had also called to the outpost," he said.

"Strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty based on the findings of the investigation," Rai said, adding that the law and order situation in the area is normal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Man dies after hanging himself at police outpost, family alleges 'brutality'; three cops suspended
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Man dies after hanging himself at police outpost, family alleges 'brutality'; three cops suspended
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