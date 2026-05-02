Baghpat , A 23-year-old man died after he allegedly hung himself at a police outpost here when he was brought in for questioning, officials said on Saturday.

UP: Man dies after hanging himself at police outpost, family alleges 'brutality'; three cops suspended

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Three police personnel including the outpost in-charge have been suspended over alleged negligence in this connection, and a magisterial inquiry is underway, they added.

Family members of the deceased, however, alleged that he was brutally beaten by the police, leading to his death. They claimed the police were trying to cover up the incident by terming it suicide and demanded registration of a murder case against the accused personnel and a fair probe.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said Rohit, a resident of Nirpura village, was summoned to the Bhadal outpost under Doghat police station limits in connection with a recent theft.

"After questioning, he was to be handed over to his family members, who had also called to the outpost," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Rai said during this time, the man allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself from a fan inside the outpost using a cloth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rai said during this time, the man allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself from a fan inside the outpost using a cloth. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police personnel present at the spot brought him down and rushed him to the community health centre in Budhana. He was later referred to the district hospital in a critical condition where doctors declared him dead during treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police personnel present at the spot brought him down and rushed him to the community health centre in Budhana. He was later referred to the district hospital in a critical condition where doctors declared him dead during treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Prima facie negligence has come to light in the incident, following which the outpost in-charge and two constables have been suspended with immediate effect," the SP said, adding that a case is being registered under relevant sections at Doghat police station based on a complaint by the deceased's family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Prima facie negligence has come to light in the incident, following which the outpost in-charge and two constables have been suspended with immediate effect," the SP said, adding that a case is being registered under relevant sections at Doghat police station based on a complaint by the deceased's family. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said a magisterial inquiry has been initiated following discussions with the district magistrate, and a forensic team is collecting evidence from the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said a magisterial inquiry has been initiated following discussions with the district magistrate, and a forensic team is collecting evidence from the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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"Strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty based on the findings of the investigation," Rai said, adding that the law and order situation in the area is normal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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