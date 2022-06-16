UP: Man held for raping minor

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Mohanlalganj area on Wednesday for raping a 16-year-old girl by threatening to share her objectionable video on social media platforms.

Police officials said the man has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 for rape, 328 for giving drink laced with sedative and 506 for criminal intimidation as well as the charges under section ¾ of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and 67 IT act for threatening to upload her objectionable video on social media platforms.

The press note shared by the Lucknow police stated that the accused was identified as Amit Kumar alias Monu, a resident of station road under Nigoha police station limits. Amit’s elder brother runs a coaching institute in Mohanlalganj and the girl visited the institute where he developed friendship with her.

The police said the accused allegedly made objectionable video of the girl by giving her drink laced with sedative and later raped her by threatening to make it viral. The girl alleged that the accused called her at his home and raped her around a month ago. The girl has been sent for medical examination while the accused has been sent to jail in judicial custody. The police said further investigation in the matter is underway.

In another incident, a 36-year-old man Vijay Kumar was arrested from Chinhat area on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against him for molesting a minor girl. Police said the accused has been booked under IPC section 354 for molestation and section 7/8 of POCSO Act.