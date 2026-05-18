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UP: Man murders eight-year-old niece, arrested in Bahraich

UP: Man murders eight-year-old niece, arrested in Bahraich

Published on: May 18, 2026 06:11 pm IST
PTI |
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Bahraich , A man was arrested following an encounter in connection with the murder of his eight-year-old niece in Bahraich district's Mathura village, police said on Monday.

UP: Man murders eight-year-old niece, arrested in Bahraich

The accused, Arun Kumar, who was on the run, was attempting to flee to Nepal when he was arrested on Sunday, police said.

During interrogation, Kumar allegedly confessed to his crime and revealed that he had hidden his clothes at the crime scene in Alinagar village, following which he was taken there to recover them, police said.

But upon reaching the murder site, he attempted to escape, Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava said.

Police then cornered Kumar at Sohbatia Mor, near the Imamganj embankment, late that night. When ordered to surrender, Kumar fired at the police team, who then retaliated in self-defence, following which he sustained a gunshot wound on his leg, Srivastava added.

The murder case came to light on the night of May 15, when the class 3 student went missing from her home.

According to villagers, the deceased child, identified as Pooja, is the daughter of Arvind, who works as a daily wage labourer in Mumbai. Pooja studied at the local village school.

It is alleged that there was a long-standing feud between the victim's family and the accused.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Man murders eight-year-old niece, arrested in Bahraich
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Man murders eight-year-old niece, arrested in Bahraich
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