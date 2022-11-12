U.P.: Man opens fire on AMU campus, taken into custody

A man was taken into custody by police for allegedly firing on Aligarh Muslim University campus on Saturday afternoon, Aligarh police said. The man, an outsider, was nabbed by security personnel at the proctor’s office on the university campus.

“The man taken into custody is not an AMU student and is being interrogated. Law and order is maintained and a case is being registered against him. No one was injured in the firing,” said SP city, Aligarh, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat.

“The incident took place at around 12.30 pm on Saturday when an outsider came on a motorcycle and tried to start a conversation with some girl students sitting in lawn near the Kennedy Hall on the AMU campus despite their objection. When senior students present there objected to it, the outsider went away but returned and entered into a war of words with them,” said AMU proctor Prof Mohd Wasim Ali.

“The outsider moved away from the spot but fired in the air while leaving. The alert security personnel of proctorial department chased the man and nabbed him. The accused was handed over to police and a complaint has been lodged at Civil Lines police station in Aligarh in this regard,” the proctor added.

A bag seized from the accused identified as Shoaib alias Choba, about two dozen cartridges and a country made arm were recovered. Further probe into the incident is under way.