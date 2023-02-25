Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.: Man run over by train in Lucknow

U.P.: Man run over by train in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 25, 2023 09:59 PM IST

A 45-year-old man died after a train hit him as he was trying to cross track at Khadri railway crossing in Jankipuram area here on Thursday, police said

A 45-year-old man died after a train hit him as he was trying to cross track at Khadri railway crossing in Jankipuram area here on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred around 4pm.

The mishap occurred when the man was trying to cross track at Khadri railway crossing in Jankipuram area of Lucknow. (For Representation)

The deceased was identified as Brijlal of Sumirava in Sitapur district. He worked as a labourer there. “After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family,” said sub-inspector, Jankipuram police station, Suresh Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP