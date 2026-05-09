UP: Man’s body found near lake in Lucknow; murder suspected

The body of a 28-year-old man, who was a contractual sanitation worker at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), was found near a lake under Lucknow’s Bijnor police station area on Saturday, police said. The victim’s face and head had been brutally smashed, making identification difficult, police and family members said.

Police said they are probing the matter from all possible angles. (For Representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police teams reached the spot after receiving information. Officers said they were questioning locals and investigating all possible motives behind the murder. No arrests had been made till the filing of this report.

“The deceased was identified as Suraj Gautam, a resident of Ashraf Nagar Ithuriya village under Bijnor police station limits. According to family members, Suraj had left home around 8.30 pm on Friday saying he was going to Bijnor but did not return. When relatives tried contacting him later in the night, his phone was found switched off,” said DCP South Amit K Anand.

The family then began searching for him. On Saturday morning, some villagers spotted a body in a vacant plot near a lake outside the village. Police said the victim appeared to have been attacked with a heavy object. Locals claimed there were also injury marks suggesting assault with a sharp-edged weapon.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Family members identified the body despite severe injuries to the face. They said one of Suraj’s two mobile phones and his wallet were missing. “My son was not involved in drinking or substance abuse,” Suraj’s grieving mother said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Family members identified the body despite severe injuries to the face. They said one of Suraj’s two mobile phones and his wallet were missing. “My son was not involved in drinking or substance abuse,” Suraj’s grieving mother said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

lucknow murder See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON