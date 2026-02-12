Kanpur , A 25-year-old man died after his motorcycle plunged into a deep, waterlogged pit on the side of a poorly lit road in Kanpur Dehat district, police said on Thursday. UP: Man stranded in slush-filled pit after motorcycle veers off unlit road in Kanpur Dehat; dies

The deceased Dheerendra Kumar, a resident of Bhawanipur village in Rasulabad possibly lost control of the motorcycle owing to the darkness and fell into the open pit filled with slush. The area reportedly lacked street lighting, and his cries for help went unheard as he remained trapped in mud throughout the night, police said.

Station House Officer Praveen Kumar Yadav said the victim had left his workplace at the Panki power station around 6 pm but did not return home.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near Kadri village along the Rura-Shivli road.

Farmers heading to their fields on Wednesday morning spotted the victim stuck in the slush and alerted villagers and the police.

Village head Ankush Kumar and other locals pulled him out and attempted to revive him before calling for medical assistance, police said.

He was taken to the community health centre in Shivli where doctors declared him dead.

Postmortem examination has revealed that the deceased had sustained a fatal head injury in the fall, the SHO said, adding that no foul play was suspected and no FIR has been registered as the death appeared to be accidental.

The victim's brother, Brijendra Kumar, said both of them worked as welders at the power plant.

"He left in the evening but did not return. We received a call from the police the next morning," he said.

In an eerily similar incident, a 25-year-old man died in the national capital after he was stranded overnight in a 15-foot-deep pit dug for sewage work, after his motorcycle plunged into it.

Earlier in January, a 27-year-old software engineer, died after his car plunged into a deep water-filled pit at a construction site in Noida's Sector 150. The incident triggered widespread outrage and prompted administrative action.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.