U.P.: Many events mark Karamat Husain PG college’s foundation day in Lucknow

Karamat Husain Muslim Girls’ PG College, Lucknow, which was established in 1912, celebrated its foundation day on Monday. There was a week-long celebration from November 14 to 19 that was organised as a run-up to the occasion.

College manager Syed Naved Ahmad Saheb, who was the chief guest, in his address reflected on the history of the institution by revisiting some significant aspects of its continuing journey as a post graduate college since the day of its inception.

Principal Huma Khwaja paid tribute to the commitment, resilience and dedication of college founder Justice Sayyed Karamat Husain and former manager Syed Shuaib Ahmad in bringing to fruition their vision of providing access to quality education.

A walk down memory lane PPT on Syed Shuaib Ahmad left everyone emotional. “We remembered him as a visionary who built the entire edifice of what we have as Karamat Husain Muslim Girls’ PG College today,” a senior teacher said.

The campus was bustling with energy and enthusiasm as a number of events were held throughout the week. They included sports activities like badminton matches, relay races, tug of war, kabaddi, kho-kho, carrom, etc.

Other activities included Mehndi competition, speech competition in Hindi, English and Urdu, notice board decoration, best out of waste, “Fankar-e-Kshitij” among others. The programme ended with prize distribution to the winners of various competitions.

“Karamat Husain Muslim Girls’ PG College is an old Muslim minority institution. Set up more than a hundred years ago by Justice Sayyed Karamat Husain, with the avowed object of promoting the Muslim women’s education, the college in recent years, with the efforts of former manager the late Syed Shuaib Ahmad has expanded far beyond its ambit and currently its profile of academic excellence has received reputation for delivering education,” the principal said.

The college offers school education, undergraduate courses in arts, science and commerce, B.Ed. programme, and post-graduation in English. Its prominent alumnae include Begum Hamda Habibullah, Begum Sajjad Zaheer, Prof Shamim Nikhat and Zakia Mashadi among others.

