UP marching smartly on path of progress: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Friday that the state was moving fast on the path of development.

Speaking at the third ground- breaking ceremony organized at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, Yogi Adityanath said the state government had created an investment-friendly environment and improved law and order to pave way for investments in various sectors. The state government was committed to providing all assistance to the entrepreneurs. “I assure all the investors that their investment in U.P. will be secure, they will get all protection under the policy of the state government,” he said.

The ground breaking ceremony had given Uttar Pradesh a new identity and entrepreneurs had expressed faith in U.P. with investments, he said.

In the first investors’ summit inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2018, Uttar Pradesh had received proposals for investment of ₹4.68 lakh crore. In the past five years, proposals worth ₹3 lakh crore had been implemented, he said.

During the Covid pandemic, under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the state worked to save the lives and livelihood of people. Along with fighting the pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government pushed forward its initiative to invest in various sectors. During the Covid pandemic, UP received the proposals for investment of ₹66,000 crore. The state government ensured that all the investment proposals were implemented during the pandemic, he said.

In the third ground breaking ceremony, the state government had received more than 1,400 investment proposals worth ₹80,000 crore in various sectors, including- data centre, agriculture sector, IT and electronics, infrastructure, manufacturing, handloom and textile and in micro, small and medium enterprises sector (MSME), he said.

The investments in the third ground- breaking ceremony were likely to create five lakh direct and 20 lakh indirect jobs in UP. The state government had adopted the ‘reform, perform and transform’ mantra proposed by the Prime Minister for development in the state. Uttar Pradesh had gone up from being the sixth economy in the country to second economy. In ease of doing business, UP had achieved second position in the country, he said.

In the Leads 2020-21 report the state had gone up by seven notches in the country. It had promoted its traditional industry – one district one product project-- to increase its exports from ₹88,000 crore to ₹1.56 lakh crore annually, he said.

In 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government had implemented industry investment and employment policy. The investment-friendly policy was implemented in 20 sectors. Entrepreneurship and innovation had been promoted in UP at par with the Make India policy of the Central government, he said.

A record 500 reforms had been implemented by UP government in labour, land allotment, property registration, environment clearance and taxation. Over 1,400 compliances for investment by 40 departments had been abolished. Now under the digital single window platform and Nivesh-Mitra policy, the investors could get 349 services of 30 state government departments online, he said.

The chief minister said land would be allotted within 15 days of application for setting up mega and big industries. “The UP government has promoted traditional industry and craft. We have assisted 1.61 crore youths in getting jobs in private sectors. The various economic empowerment schemes launched by the central and state governments have assisted over 60 lakh entrepreneurs,” he said.

“We have given 5 lakh jobs to youths in the past five years. The unemployment rate in UP has decreased from 18 % to 2.9%. The main production and export centres in the state have got good connectivity with the launch of the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand expressways.”

“Today UP has five expressways and three international airports are functional. With the launch of the NOIDA International airport and Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram airport in Ayodhya we will have five international airports. The waterway from Varanasi to Haldia is working and six nodes in the defence industrial corridor are being developed. The Lucknow node is the manufacturing unit of Brahmos missile and in Jhansi node the Bharat Dynamics Limited unit is being established,” he said.

The construction of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) between Delhi and Meerut was under way. Under PM Gati Shakti national master plan, infrastructure development had received a major push in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi said.

