Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP: Marijuana worth 2 crore seized, two nabbed
lucknow news

UP: Marijuana worth 2 crore seized, two nabbed

Lucknow zonal unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized the drug on Rae Bareli-Prayagraj road in Mohanlalganj
Lucknow zonal unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized the drug on Rae Bareli-Prayagraj road in Mohanlalganj (For Representation)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 11:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Two people allegedly smuggling 1316.52 kg of marijuana worth around 2 crore from Odisha were arrested by the Lucknow zonal unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Rae Bareli-Prayagraj road near engineering college (Surya Group of Institutions) in Mohanlalganj here on Monday.

DRI officials said acting on a tip-off, they intercepted a truck loaded with the illegal consignment which was being taken to Ludhiana in Punjab. “On checking the truck, around 42 HDPE bags were recovered and each bag contained six packets of marijuana that was concealed with a sponge iron in the truck,” a DRI official said.

The drive and co-driver of the truck were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP