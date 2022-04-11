UP: Marijuana worth 2 crore seized, two nabbed

Two people allegedly smuggling 1316.52 kg of marijuana worth around ₹2 crore from Odisha were arrested by the Lucknow zonal unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Rae Bareli-Prayagraj road near engineering college (Surya Group of Institutions) in Mohanlalganj here on Monday.

DRI officials said acting on a tip-off, they intercepted a truck loaded with the illegal consignment which was being taken to Ludhiana in Punjab. “On checking the truck, around 42 HDPE bags were recovered and each bag contained six packets of marijuana that was concealed with a sponge iron in the truck,” a DRI official said.

The drive and co-driver of the truck were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.