U.P.: Maulana awarded 10-yr jail for raping, blackmailing Varanasi woman

The Varanasi fast-track court on Thursday awarded 10-year imprisonment to Etawah’s Maulana Jarjis in a 2016 case of raping a Varanasi woman on the pretext of marriage and later blackmailing her. The court also slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on him.

Jarjis claimed he was not guilty saying he would move a higher court against the fast-track court’s verdict. The case in which Jarjis was awarded punishment was registered on January 17, 2016 at Jaitpura police station in Varanasi.

According to the victim who filed the case, Maulana Jarjis, popular among the religious fraternity, used to visit Varanasi often to attend religious events. As per the woman, she was introduced to Jarjis during one of his visits to the temple town in 2013. She alleged that Jarjis invited her to the hotel where he was staying, outraged her modesty and also shot a video of the act.

She further alleged Jarjis raped her multiple times in different hotels on the pretext of marriage and also threatened her later. On November 19, 2015, the woman gave a complaint to the police on which the then SSP ordered to register an FIR against the Maulana Jarjis.

