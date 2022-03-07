UP: Mentorship programme to help girls, women live their dreams

A non-profit organisation “Rising Beyond The Ceiling (RBTC)”, Uttar Pradesh, has launched a women mentorship programme to help underprivileged girls and young women through career guardianship, financial assistance besides other support so that they are able to excel in their field of choice and thereby carve a niche for themselves.

The free of cost mentorship programme, which was launched on Saturday (March 5) in view of the International Women’s Day to be celebrated on Tuesday (March 8), is open to all girls and young women living in India. International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Under the mentorship programme, bright girls studying various courses, including literature, medicine and commerce, will be mentored for excellence by RBTC members who are Muslim women achievers in diverse fields. Nine mentees (those advised, trained, or counselled by a mentor) will be felicitated on the occasion of the International Women’s Day. “Each RBTC honouree has achieved a position after tremendous hard work and determination and now it’s their duty to give it back to the society. And this we can do by mentoring young ones,” said Sabiha Ahmad, RBTC UP coordinator.

“My passion for academics keeps me alive. It is our duty to do something for young girls who want to study. Giving someone the gift of education is the highest worship we can offer to the Almighty,” said Mirza, RBTC UP media coordinator. “We continue to add new role model profiles to our mentorship programme to enable young women to find their inspiration and experiential knowledge resources,” said one of the representatives.

Notable mentees include Gazala who has won five gold medals in Sanskrit at Lucknow University and a nine-year-old girl Anchita Kashyap who aspires to become a teacher. The girls proudly shared their journey of education at the programme held on Saturday.

Educationist Arjumand Zaidi, journalist Kulsum Talha, social activist Shaista Amber, social worker Shehnaz Sidrat, Dr Nuzhat Husain, author and journalist Mehru Jafer, media educationist Shirin Abbas, bureaucrat Kaneez Fatima and other prominent RBTC UP honourees attended the event. RBTC is a group of Muslim women achievers who are doing well in the field of administration, corporate world, sports, robotics, tourism, media and communications, law, medicine, academics, tourism and engineering etc.

