U.P. minister Nandi targets SP, BSP and Cong for ignoring state’s development

Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ on Thursday targeted the main opposition parties—the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress—for not taking care of development of the state.

He said these parties always indulged in politics of votes, caste and religion instead of working on development of infrastructure, bringing about an improvement in health sector and air connectivity or promoting industry in Uttar Pradesh.

He said Uttar Pradesh of pre and post 2017 period portrayed a picture of contrast as the pre-2017 period U.P. remained in bad shape and was known as a ‘Bimaru’ state. He said there has been transformation of Uttar Pradesh ever since Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister.

Nandi said the CM treated 25 crore people of the state as his family and had worked hard for state’s development. He said Yogi has worked hard consistently to make U.P. the best among all the states of India. He said Uttar Pradesh was now a role model for other states.

The minister was addressing industry leaders at the roadshow that chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched in Mumbai ahead of Global Investors’ Summit scheduled in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023.

Nandi said the state government would be able to exceed the target of attracting investment at the GIS-2023. He said the state government would be able to get an investment of ₹20 lakh crore. The state government has recently revised the target of attracting investment from ₹10 lakh crore to ₹17.3 lakh crore.

The minister said the international roadshows organised in 21 cities in 16 countries had evoked a good response and investment proposals worth over ₹7 lakh crore had been received there.

Speaking about the efforts being made to bring about improvement in civil aviation sector, the minister said Jewar international airport was coming up well and the state government hoped to launch trial run there in 2024.

