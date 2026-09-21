UP minister Sanjay Nishad raises political pitch on reservation for community

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad on Saturday reiterated his demand for reservation for the riverine community, referred to its support for the BJP, saying “we want our full share”, and warned against ignoring the demand.

UP minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad addressing party workers in Prayagraj on Sunday. (Anil K Maurya/HT Photo)

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Addressing a “Constitutional Security and Rights Conference” on the NRIPT campus in Teliyarganj here, Nishad said the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had used the community for electoral gains in the past without granting it reservation.

“The BJP should also think about this. The relationship of “roti-beti” (social and familial ties) that was established during Kalyan Singh’s tenure should be revived. If we do not get reservation, you too will face betrayal,” he said.

Nishad said reservation for the fishing community was among the issues discussed when the alliance was forged.

“When we have given our complete vote, we want our full share too,” he said.

Nishad said those trying to teach his community the ABCD of politics would instead be made to understand the political significance of the Kashyap, Lodhi, Majhwar and Nishad communities, which he described as the “KLMN equation”.

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{{^usCountry}} He said political parties ignoring sub-castes living along the Ganga and Yamuna would have to reckon with their support in the 2027 assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said political parties ignoring sub-castes living along the Ganga and Yamuna would have to reckon with their support in the 2027 assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to allegations that he was enjoying the benefits of power and had remembered the fishing community only after five years, Nishad said the community’s political representation had increased through its association with the government.