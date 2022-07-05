U.P. minister to launch toll-free number for redressal of civic issues
Urban development minister of U.P. AK Sharma will on Wednesday launch a toll-free number—1533-- for residents of the state wherein they can register their complaints regarding choked sewer, drinking water and cleanliness.
The minister will also review the redressal work being done through the previously launched Sambhav portal.
Director of local bodies Neha Sharma said “The toll free number is another step towards solving civic issues. The call of residents from different districts would be forwarded to their local bodies and the problem would be traced till it is not solved.”
She said it was due to constant efforts of the state government that this short code “1533” was allotted by the Ministry of Communications for the complaint redressal of sewer, cleanliness and potable water.
Sharma said, “Earlier on April 4, the minister had launched Dedicated Command and Control Center (DCCC) in the directorate of local bodies for redressal of complaints related to urban bodies. The grievances of the citizens are being redressed under the toll-free number 1800 1800 101.”
Sharma said the urban development department was constantly working to improve its services through setting up monitoring systems and citizen helplines.
“The urban development department is working to improve civic conditions in all cities. We are keeping a close watch on daily activities through our tracking systems. This has helped us in improving the work in municipal corporations and municipalities.”
19 students get jobs in textile industry in Ludhiana
As many as 19 students of Government Institute of Textile Chemistry and Knitting Technology, Ludhiana, secured jobs in various textile industries during a placement camp held here at the institute. Principal Kanu Sharma said students have been selected at salary packages of nearly Rs 2.88 lakh per annum and further urged the youngsters to join the institute to build their career.
Ludhiana | Murder accused held with illegal weapon
An accused facing trial in a murder case and several other cases landed in the police custody for possessing an illegal weapon. The CIA staff -1 of Ludhiana nabbed the accused at T-point Jagirpur and recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol and five live cartridges from his possession. The accused, identified as Sandeep Singh of Meharban village, was out on bail Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge, CIA-1, said the accused was arrested following a tip-off.
Dengue larvae spotted at 9 sites in Ludhiana; destroyed
Within a few days into the monsoon, an anti-larvae team of the health department found dengue larvae in nine areas of the city on Tuesday. According to district epidemiologist (dengue) the larvae, Dr Prabhleen Kaur was found at New Janta Nagar, CRPF Colony, Gopal Nagar, Sant Vihar, Antal Nagar, New Prem Nagar, Dhandari, Indirapuri, Gandhi Nagar and Hargobind Nagar area and the teams have destroyed the larvae by administering medicine on the spot.
Burglars target government school in Ludhiana during vacation, decamp with valuables worth lakhs
A gang of burglars targeted a Government Primary School in Nangal village of Dehlon during the summer vacation and decamped with three computers, a LED monitor, two CPU, a keyboard, a speaker of the projector, a DVR system and several other valuables. The complainant, Manjit Kaur, head teacher of the school, said the school was closed from May 31 to June 30.
Delhi sees minor rise in tally with 615 Covid cases, positivity rate at 3.89%
Delhi, on Tuesday witnessed a slight increase in its Covid-19 tally with 615 cases being reported in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 3.89 per cent. The national capital had reported 420 cases a day ago. With this, Delhi's overall Covid-19 infection tally – since the start of the pandemic – rose to 19,38,048. The tally of active cases in the city rose to 2,507, from 2,938, a day ago.
