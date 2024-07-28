U.P. monsoon session: All-party meeting convened today, supplementary budget on July 30

Amid a series of meetings to find a solution to rumblings in the state BJP, the state government has stepped up preparations for the Uttar Pradesh legislature’s Monsoon session beginning on July 29. It proposes to table the first supplementary budget for 2024-25 in the state legislature on July 30. For representation only (HT File)

Although the items to be incorporated in the supplementary budget to be presented are still being finalized, there are indications that the supplementary budget will not be big. The state government presented an annual budget of ₹7.36 lakh crore for 2024-25 on February 5, 2024.

“Yes, we are going to present a supplementary budget for 2024-2025 on July 30. The supplementary demands will be smaller in size,” said a senior minister aware of the development.

Those aware of the development said the state government would seek additional funds for various ongoing development projects and the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025. The projects for which additional funds are likely to be sought include the Ganga Expressway and the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. The state government hopes to complete the Ganga Expressway before December 31, 2024 and its overall progress is 55.10% by now. The state government also proposes to complete the Gorakhpur Link Expressway by the end of this month. Its overall progress has been shown at 98%.

State assembly speaker Satish Mahana has convened an all-party meeting and a business advisory committee meeting of the House on Sunday to seek the cooperation of leaders of all the political parties. “We have convened an-all party meeting on Sunday to seek cooperation of leaders of all the parties. The opposition has remained positive in the past nearly two-and-a half years and we hope the leaders of both the sides will continue to play a positive role in the smooth functioning of the House,” Mahana said.

Both the ruling party and the opposition are working out their strategy ahead of the Monsoon session. The BJP will look to put its house in order to effectively counter the Opposition’s attacks. The Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party, on the other hand has convened its legislature party meeting on Sunday. The SP is set to nominate a new Leader of Opposition following resignation of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from the post after his election to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj.