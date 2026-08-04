UP monsoon session should focus on public welfare issues: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the monsoon session of the UP legislature, like the current session of Parliament, should not succumb to narrow partisan politics, tug-of-war, accusations and counter-accusations or commotion. Instead, it should be dedicated to national and public interest, public welfare, and pressing public issues, she added.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

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In a post on X, the BSP chief said, “The Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature commenced on Monday. According to reports, in this session comprising total four working days, the state government will present a supplementary budget related to government expenditures in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.”

Although the session is extremely short, people expect this session of the UP legislature to remain focused on public issues. It is only natural for people to be concerned about the short-term session, Mayawati said.

Discussion in the House enables to hold the bureaucracy accountable to its constitutional oath, responsibility to public interest and public welfare. It is essential that the constitutional influence of the legislature is not diminished, she added.

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{{^usCountry}} “The UP sessions’ continuously decreasing duration and the brief monsoon session of the legislative assembly has raised question that will it be able to achieve its true objective, or will it merely remain a formality?,” Mayawati said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The UP sessions’ continuously decreasing duration and the brief monsoon session of the legislative assembly has raised question that will it be able to achieve its true objective, or will it merely remain a formality?,” Mayawati said. {{/usCountry}}

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For the strength of the country’s Constitution and democracy as well as for keeping a check on the bureaucracy, the strengthening of the legislature is of utmost importance. The serious parliamentary conduct from both the government and the opposition is essential, she said.