U.P. moves towards experiential heritage tourism, inspired by Rajasthan

Chairman of FICCI U.P., Prateek Hira, said that Uttar Pradesh is working towards promoting experiential heritage tourism, following a model similar to Rajasthan’s success. Speaking at the ‘Heritage Conclave’ held on Saturday at a private hotel, Hira discussed how Rajasthan has transformed heritage buildings into self-sustaining tourism hubs. A key highlight of the event was the presentation of the Heritage Policy 2024 (HT Photo)

“The desert state has made adaptive reuse of the heritage buildings like the forts, havelis and palaces to create a self-sustained economy. Heritage Tourism can change the destiny of U.P.,” said Hira.

The conclave, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in collaboration with the department of tourism, brought together over 60 royal families and stakeholders to discuss revitalising U.P.’s heritage sites and turning them into key tourism destinations.

A key highlight of the event was the presentation of the Heritage Policy 2024 by special secretary, U.P. Tourism, Eesha Priya. The policy aims to encourage the adaptive reuse of heritage buildings and provide incentives in the form of subsidies for those who enrol.

“We are working on a Public-Private Partnership model to stimulate the hospitality industry and promote all-round development of heritage tourism,” Priya explained. “Under the new policy, any building over 100 years old can be converted into heritage hotels, homestays, convention centres, wellness centres, or boutique properties,” she added.

Experts from the hospitality industry shared successful examples of converting heritage buildings into luxurious hotels without altering their original design. By maintaining the historic architecture while adding modern amenities such as gardens and swimming pools, they have managed to win accolades for these heritage properties.

Director tourism, Prakhar Misra, highlighted that heritage buildings could offer tourists an immersive experience by providing ethnic food, local cuisine, and opportunities to engage with locally sourced staff.

“By taking inspiration from heritage sites in cities like Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Mysore, we can create similar experiences here in U.P.,” said Misra, listing several potential government-owned heritage sites such as Tehruli Fort in Jhansi and Sitaram Mahal in Mathura for the initiative.

Principal secretary tourism, Mukesh Meshram, assured that heritage hotels will receive robust support from the department, including enhanced signages, better connectivity, and infrastructure improvements like electricity substations.

The conclave also saw the participation of prominent heritage property owners, including cultural revivalist Muzaffar Ali, Amresh Pratap Singh, founder of Planters Bungalow in Prayagraj, Raghavendra Singh from Indra Bhawan Kothi in Itaunja, Ashima Singh from Raj Mahal in Basti, Udit Singh of Anand Raj Bhawan in Tirwa, and Manuraj Singh of Surath Bhawan Palace in Lakhimpur.